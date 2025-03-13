Telangana Govt frames guidelines for Gaddar Cine Awards

The Telangana government has officially finalized the guidelines for the prestigious Gaddar Cine Awards, aiming to honor excellence in Telugu cinema. A dedicated committee, chaired by B Narsing Rao, Dil Raju as vice-chairman, was formed to streamline the process. After multiple discussions, the finalized guidelines will now be shared with filmmakers and media representatives for the 2024 awards.

The awards will largely retain the format used during the united Andhra Pradesh era, with key modifications. Special honors have been introduced in memory of legendary figures like Paidi Jairaj and Kantarao. Additionally, to promote diversity in cinema, a new category for Best Urdu Film has been introduced.

Recognizing the cinematic achievements of Telangana, a special Best Film award will be given for outstanding films released between June 2014—when Telangana was formed—and December 2023. This ensures that the state’s contributions to cinema are acknowledged without any gaps.

Applications for the awards will be accepted immediately, followed by a thorough screening process. A jury will select the winners, and the grand award ceremony is scheduled for April. The government aims to make this event a landmark occasion, reflecting the vibrancy of Telangana’s film industry.

In a move to ensure transparency and rebuild trust, the government has also announced a refund for fees previously paid by applicants during the BRS regime for awards that were not conducted.

With a broader vision to establish Hyderabad as a global cinematic hub, the Telangana government is committed to fostering a thriving film industry. Dil Raju acknowledged that while there may be differing opinions, the government is confident that a majority of the industry will support this initiative. The focus remains on creating a positive environment where talent is recognized and celebrated.

The Gaddar Awards are a testament to creativity and excellence, and the government hopes for widespread participation and enthusiasm from the industry.