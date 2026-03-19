Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 Glitter With Star Power

The Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 unfolded as a glittering celebration of Telugu cinema, bringing together some of the biggest names from the industry under one roof. The highlight of the evening was seasoned actor Chiranjeevi receiving the prestigious NTR National Award from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in the presence of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, drawing loud cheers from fans and dignitaries alike.



Expressing his happiness, Chiranjeevi said he was delighted to be part of such a grand awards night and thanked the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the government for reviving the awards. He emphasized that honoring artists contributes not only to the growth of cinema but also to the cultural and economic development of the state. Recalling his interactions with the Chief Minister, he noted the government’s vision to develop Hyderabad into a global film capital and assured that the Telugu film industry would fully support such initiatives. He also appreciated the effort to recognize both senior stalwarts and emerging talent, calling it a progressive step.



Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the revival of the Gaddar Film Awards after a decade reflects the government’s commitment to cinema. He pointed out that Telugu cinema has grown beyond regional boundaries, gaining recognition across India and internationally. He added that meaningful cinema plays a vital role in enlightening society and connecting with people.



Producer Dil Raju, Chairman of the Telangana State Film Development Corporation, welcomed the gathering and expressed satisfaction over successfully organizing the awards for the second consecutive year. He thanked the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and other ministers for strengthening the relationship between the government and the film industry, and acknowledged the jury for ensuring fairness in the selection process. Veteran producer Allu Aravind fondly remembered his father Allu Ramalingaiah, describing him as a visionary who left a lasting legacy.



The evening was further enlivened by vibrant performances from singer Shreya Ghoshal and composer Devi Sri Prasad, who entertained the audience with popular numbers including “Follow Follow” and “Oo Antava Mava,” adding energy and excitement to the ceremony.



Among the award winners, actor Naga Chaitanya received the Best Actor award for his performance in Thandel. He described the moment as one of the most special in his 16-year career, saying it would motivate him to take on more challenging roles in the future. Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who won the Best Actress award for The Girlfriend, expressed deep gratitude, stating that the recognition was especially meaningful after facing initial criticism. She said the award validated her hard work and marked an important milestone in her journey.



The event also paid tribute to several stalwarts of Indian cinema, with special honors presented to Kamal Haasan, Jayasudha, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, Ashwini Dutt, and Suddala Ashok Teja and R Narayamuthry. The grand ceremony not only celebrated cinematic excellence but also underscored the Telangana government’s renewed commitment to supporting and elevating Telugu cinema on a global stage.

