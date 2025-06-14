Telangana Gadar Film Awards Make a Glorious Comeback; Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude

After a long hiatus, the Telangana Gadar Film Awards returned in spectacular fashion at Hitex, Hyderabad. The ceremony brought together the who’s who of the Telugu film industry and prominent political leaders, celebrating cinematic excellence with grandeur.

Revived under the initiative of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the awards have been renamed in honour of revolutionary poet Gadar. An AV presentation at the venue recounted the awards' journey and acknowledged key contributors, including Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Cinematography Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, and Telangana State Film Development Corporation (TSFDC) Chairman Dil Raju.

Film icons in attendance included Mani Ratnam, S. S. Rajamouli, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Allu Aravind, Krish, Swapna Dutt, Vijay Deverakonda, S. J. Suryah, Vamsi Paidipally, TG Vishwa Prasad, R. Narayana Murthy, Sukumar, and Buchi Babu.

The evening commenced with a classical dance performance by Vanaja Uday’s troupe, followed by an address from TSFDC MD Harish, who emphasized the state's commitment to cinema.

Producer Dil Raju appreciated the government's support and noted that a special jury led by Murali Mohan reviewed the best films from the past 12 years. He thanked Jayasudha’s panel for highlighting smaller, content-driven films.

Allu Arjun, who won Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rule, said: “I am grateful for this honour and extend my respects to the CM, Deputy CM, and Dil Raju. I owe this award to my director, Sukumar, and my entire team. I dedicate it to my fans.” He also thanked S. S. Rajamouli for encouraging the team to release Pushpa: The Rise in Hindi and delighted the audience by shouting his iconic “Thaggede Le!”

Nandamuri Balakrishna, recipient of the NTR National Award, reflected on his father’s legacy: “Receiving an award in NTR's name is very special. He was not just a great actor but a visionary leader. I’m donating ₹10 lakh to Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in his memory.” Mani Ratnam received the Paidi Jairaj Award for his monumental contribution to Indian cinema with films like Nayakan and Dalapathi. Oscar Winners M M Keeravanii and Chandrabose were also felicitated for bagging international honours. Gadar Foundation was given Rs 3 crores in funds, and they assured to promote culture and art. Sukumar bagged the BN Reddy Film Award, S S Rajamouli

The musical segment featured Mangli, who performed her hit songs Vaadu Nadiche Bandi and Saranga Dariya, along with a soulful rendition of Gadar’s iconic Bandi Ennaka Bandi Katti. Her version of Podhusthanna Poddumeeda and the rousing performance of Jaya Jaya He Telangana by M. M. Keeravani and Andesri earned standing ovations.

Veteran actresses Jayasudha, Jayaprada, and Suhasini Maniratnam also presented awards across major categories. Ganesh Acharya received the Best Choreographer for Devara’s Ayudha Pooja song and said, “It’s my first song with NTR, and I’m thrilled to receive this recognition.”

Other major recognitions included: Allu Aravind for Best Wholesome Entertainer (AAY), Niharika Konidela for Best Film for Harmony (Committee Kurrolu), Nag Ashwin, awarded Best Director for Kalki 2898 AD, Aswini Dutt, honoured with a Golden Memento for producing Kalki 2898 AD, Nivetha Thomas, awarded Best Actress for 36 Chinna Kada Kadu, Chandrabose, recognised as Best Lyricist

Winners were presented with cash prizes of R 10, 5, and ₹3 lakh for various categories along with a citation, underscoring the Telangana government's renewed dedication to fostering cinematic talent and recognising creative excellence.