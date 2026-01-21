Megastar Chiranjeevi Attends World Economic Forum Summit Davos

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 held in Davos, Switzerland. During his visit, the Chief Minister came to know that Megastar Chiranjeevi was in Zurich, and extended a warm invitation to attend the summit.



Accepting the invitation with respect, Chiranjeevi garu attended the forum alongside the Chief Minister and witnessed the unveiling and presentation of the “Telangana Rising 2047” Vision Document at the global platform. The moment stood as a proud representation of Telangana’s progressive vision and cultural prominence on an international stage.



Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also received Megastar Chiranjeevi garu in a gracious and cordial manner. During their interaction, the Chief Minister shared that he had watched “Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu” along with his entire family, including his grandchildren, and thoroughly enjoyed the film. He appreciated the film’s entertainment value and shared his admiration personally with the Megastar.



The meeting between the Chief Minister and Chiranjeevi garu in Switzerland was an unexpected and pleasant one, where both spent quality time together at the 2026 summit, exchanging warm conversations and mutual respect.



It is understood that Chiranjeevi garu had travelled to Switzerland on a personal vacation to spend quality time with his family, during which this memorable interaction and participation at the global forum took place.

