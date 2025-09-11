Tejja Sajja Has a Point To Prove With Mirai?

Child actor-turned-hero Tejja Sajja is stepping into bigger shoes with his upcoming superhero film Mirai. The young actor, who impressed audiences in HanuMan as an underdog-turned-protector, now faces the challenge of proving he can carry a larger-than-life action spectacle on his shoulders.

“It’s a bit too early for Tejja to dive into full-fledged action roles,” remarks a distributor, adding, “HanuMan worked because his transformation into a savior was rooted in faith and vulnerability. But in Mirai, he is seen leaping off trains and bashing up goons — sequences typically associated with seasoned mass heroes. The real test lies in how convincingly the director handles the transition from an ordinary young man to a superhero. Without that, it risks falling into the template of routine Telugu hero-centric films.”

The distributor further points out, “There’s always a fine line between a hero and a superhero — what bridges that gap is what matters most.”

He was a talented child artist and has been evolving with every role. "If audiences accept him in invincible roles, his path to stardom will be quicker than many of his contemporaries.”

With Mirai, Tejja Sajja stands at a crucial juncture — one film could well decide if he remains a promising young actor or emerges as a bona fide mass hero of his generation.