Teja Sajja Becomes A Bankable Star As Mirai Soars To One Billion

The socio-fantasy thriller Mirai has emerged as a big winner at the box office, raking in over ₹48 crore plus share worldwide in just five days. In the Telugu states alone, the film collected ₹30 crore share (actual producer’s take after deductions), closing in on the breakeven point against its ₹37 crore business.

The film’s overseas run has been equally impressive, with a whopping ₹9.5 crore share in the US market and still counting. Globally, Mirai has notched up ₹86 crore gross collections, setting a record for medium-budget films. In other territories, the film collected over ₹2.5 crore in Karnataka and touched ₹5.5 crore in Hindi markets within the first five days.



Riding high on the success, the makers are already planning a sequel with the same team—hero Teja Sajja and director Karthick Ghattamani. The Ram-centric socio-fantasy has struck gold in Telugu states and overseas, though it underperformed in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, making it a selective pan-India success.

With this, Teja Sajja has cemented his position as a bankable young star after back-to-back hits HanuMan and Mirai. The actor is now set to collaborate with Prashant Varma for Zombie Reddy 2, produced by People Media Factory, who bounced back with this success after facing flops like Mr. Bachchan and Eagle.

Industry analysts note that Teja Sajja now joins the league of promising young Tollywood stars like Vijay Deverakonda, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, and Naveen Polishetty—actors who can carry films on their shoulders and deliver box office results.

