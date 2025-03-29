Madhuram all set to arrive in theatres on April 18

Uday Raj and Vaishnavee Singh play the lead roles in the film Madhuram, produced by M. Bangarraju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Entertainment. The film directed by Rajesh Chikile comes with the tagline "A Memorable Love." Madhuram tells a teenage love story and has already completed its shooting and post-production work. The movie is now gearing up for its theatrical release on April 18th.

On the occasion, hero Uday Raj said, "Sri Venkateswara Entertainments' head Bangarraju garu gave me the opportunity to act in this film and supported the production without compromising on quality. Director Rajesh has done a wonderful job. Our cinematographer Manohar has delivered excellent visuals, and music director Venky Veena has composed superb songs. Madhuram is a memorable love story, a clean youth and family entertainer. I believe this film will be enjoyed by everyone and will be a turning point for me."

Film director Rajesh Chikile shared, "This is a teenage love story set in the 1990s. We have depicted the school atmosphere, games, riots, and fights from that time, bringing them to the eyes of today's generation. Watching this film will remind people of their school and college days. We worked hard to bring this film to life, and our producer Bangarraju garu provided unwavering support. Our DOP Manohar has done a fantastic job with the visuals. I believe this film will connect with everyone."

Producer M. Bangarraju added, "We have made this film as a romantic love entertainer. We have completed the post-production and censor procedures, and the film will be released on April 18. The teaser launched by Nithiin has already received a great response. We are confident that the film will be loved by everyone."

Heroine Vaishnavee Singh said, "This is a youthful entertainer. My character in this film will entertain everyone. Uday Raj has supported me a lot. I thank the director and producer for giving me the opportunity in such a great concept."

The cast includes Uday Raj, Vaishnavee Singh, Bus Stop fame Koteswara Rao, Divya Sri, Samyu Reddy, Jabardasth Aishwarya, Usha, Appu, Ram, and others.