Prabhas The Raja Saab: Teaser Date, Release Date locked

Rebel Star Prabhas’ The Raja Saab has been in the news since its inception. The film's teaser will be out on June 16, 2025.



The much-awaited teaser is expected to be a promising one, bringing back the vintage Prabhas vibe that fans and the audience have been missing for a long time due to his pan-Indian movies. The makers have confirmed the teaser date.





The dates of the REBEL FESTIVAL 🔥

⁰Teaser on JUNE 16th at 10:52 AM⁰Worldwide Grand Release - DECEMBER 5th#Prabhas #TheRajaSaab #TheRajaSaabOnDec5th pic.twitter.com/pakHM2hysr — The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) June 3, 2025





The movie will hit the cinemas on December 5, 2025.



The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads. It is produced by People Media Factory, and the music has been composed by Thaman S.

