Teaser Of Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein' Unveiled

New Delhi: The makers of "Tere Ishk Mein" on Wednesday unveiled the official teaser of the upcoming romantic drama, starring National Award-winning actors Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, with music composed by Academy Award winner A R Rahman. The movie is slated to hit theatres worldwide on November 28.

The teaser introduces audiences to Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti Sanon), offering glimpses of a love story steeped in passion, pain and the relentless pursuit of desire, a press release said.

It features a haunting track composed by Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and vocals by Arijit Singh.

"Tere Ishq Mein" marks Rai and Dhanush's third collaboration after "Raanjhanaa" (2013) and "Atrangi Re" (2021).

�'Tere Ishk Mein' will bring forth a love story that's raw, intense, and emotionally charged. Audiences will see Dhanush and Kriti together for the first time; a fresh pairing that brings a unique, magnetic tension to the screen.

"With Aanand L Rai's vision and A R Rahman's soulful music weaving through every moment, we've created a world that stays with you long after the credits roll, � said T-series Chairman and Managing Director Kumar.

The film is produced by Rai, Kumar, Himanshu Sharma and Krishan Kumar. Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav have penned the screenplay of the film.









Ishk karte toh bahut hain, ab #TereIshkMein mitne ki tayyari hai…❤️‍🔥

Welcome to the grand world of Shankar and Mukti - in cinemas worldwide on 28th November, in Hindi and Tamil.#TereIshkMeinTeaser: https://t.co/G00dyjIs9u@dhanushkraja @arrahman @aanandlrai #BhushanKumar… pic.twitter.com/11SDfgn7zf — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) October 1, 2025





The film is scheduled to release worldwide in both Hindi and Tamil.