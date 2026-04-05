Team Innovation Refutes Claims Over Karan Aujla Concert Cancellations

Mumbai: Event organisers Team Innovation have strongly denied media reports suggesting that the cancellation of concerts by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla in Lucknow and Ludhiana was due to backlash or mismanagement.

In an official statement, Siddhesh Kudtarkar, Founder of Team Innovation, termed such reports “misleading, incomplete and factually incorrect,” alleging that they were aimed at damaging the reputation of stakeholders involved.

The organisers clarified that the decision to cancel the shows was taken after evaluating regulatory and operational constraints, particularly the non-issuance of mandatory liquor permits by local authorities. They stated that such permits are essential for multiple aspects of event execution, including hospitality services, premium audience experiences, and sponsor commitments.

According to the statement, the absence of these approvals would have significantly affected the event ecosystem, impacting both commercial viability and audience experience.

Team Innovation also emphasised that the decision was made proactively to ensure audience safety and avoid last-minute disruptions, especially in light of recent incidents in the live entertainment sector involving regulatory challenges.

Rejecting any link between the cancellations and alleged backlash from previous concerts, the organisers described such claims as “baseless, misleading and defamatory.”

The company reiterated its commitment to maintaining high standards of safety, compliance, and audience experience, and urged media platforms to exercise greater responsibility and due diligence in reporting.