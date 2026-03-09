Celebs React to India Winning T20 World Cup

Mumbai: India has erupted in celebration as Team India lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy after a thrilling victory over New Zealand in the final match on Sunday. As the Men in Blue seal the title with a commanding performance, congratulatory messages are already pouring in from across the country, from fans, political leaders, sporting legends, and celebrities applauding Team India's remarkable achievement. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram story and shared the popular clip from his film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', basking in the victory.



Anushka Sharma congratulated the Indian team on Instagram and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to this brilliant team for this phenomenal victory!! Back to back World Cup wins."



Actor Sunny Deol, celebrating the "gabrus" of Team India, wrote, "The GABRUS of Team India!!! You have WON IT!!! #Champions you have made Hindustan Proud!! Congratulations #TeamIndia for back to back World Cup wins, you truly played like GABRUS- No Fear, All heart!"



Anil Kapoor took a hilarious dig at New Zealand's defeat in the T20 World Cup final. "Aaj kiwi thodi zyada hi meethi lag rahi hai!" he joked, further adding, "Congratulations to our Indian team you never fail to make us proud."



Jr NTR wrote, "This is how our Men in Blue showed up with calm, composure, and dominance throughout the tournament...and brought the trophy home again and created history. Congratulations Team India. The nation will sleep well tonight."



Mahesh Babu also hopped on the bandwagon and lauded the team's "beast mode."



"What was that!!! A magnificent testimony to Team India's dominance unleashing full beast mode to bring it home for 1.4 billion hearts...Exemplary performances from Samson, Abhishek, Ishan, Dube, Bumrah, Axar, and everyone who made this unforgettable... Congratulations Team India. History keeps turning its pages with glory for the nation. Jai Hind," the 'Varanasi actor wrote. Among others were Rakul Preet Singh, Sonu Sood, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty, Aparshakti Khurana, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who celebrated the historic triumph and hailed the Indian team's performance. Following a dominant show by the top-order of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, Team India scripted history by becoming the first nation to defend their T20 World Cup title, beating New Zealand by 96 runs at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.