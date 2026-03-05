Dictionary.com Adds ‘Swifties’ to Its Official Word List

Dictionary.com has officially added the word “Swifties,” referring to Taylor Swift’s fans, to its digital archive. Swift’s beloved fanbase is widely known as Swifties. The fanbase name has now joined the ranks of other fandom identifiers, such as “Beyhive” for Beyoncé fans and “Trekkie” for admirers of Star Trek.

Dictionary.com defines a “Swiftie” as “a fan of the music of Taylor Swift.” According to reports, in 2017 the singer formally trademarked the word through TAS Rights Management LLC. She secured full registration in 2022, allowing her to use the term “Swifties” on official merchandise.



Dictionary.com stated: “We wait to add a word to the dictionary until we’ve determined that it has gained relatively widespread use and is likely to stick around. Also, there are a lot of words to keep track of, so sometimes it takes us a while.”



Steve Johnson, PhD, director of lexicography at IXL Learning, commented: “This update illustrates how AI innovation, conversations about health, international travel, and digital communities are shaping our language in real time.”



Fans quickly celebrated the recognition online, calling it another milestone for the singer’s influential fanbase.

