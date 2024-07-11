"Tauba Tauba," did Sunny Deol just steal Vicky Kaushal's thunder?

A reel of veteran actor Sunny Deol which went viral stated that he did the iconic hook step from Vicky Kaushal's latest song 'Tauba Tauba' way before the young star even thought about it. And guess what? Karan Johar, the man behind some of Bollywood's biggest hits (and drama), has backed Sunny's claim!

It all started when Vicky Kaushal's energetic dance moves in 'Tauba Tauba' from his upcoming film 'Bad Newz' took the internet by storm. Celebrities like Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan couldn't stop raving about the actor's killer style and groovy steps. But little did they know that Sunny Deol was going to pull this rug under Vicky.

Sunny wasn’t going to let the younger generation have all the fun. He dug up an old video from his 1996 film 'Ajay' where he and Karisma Kapoor were grooving to the song 'Chhammak Chhallo'. But here's the twist - when edited with the audio of the 'Tauba Tauba' track, voila; He was doing the same hook step as Vicky.

Sharing the hilarious video on his Instagram Stories, Sunny wrote, "When they say you can't dance, and then you find you did it before anyone else did." The original video, shared by a fan, had the caption "Vicky's gonna have to wait" and the words "Sunny Deol did it before anyone else."

But the real cherry on top was when none other than @karanjohar himself re-posted the clip on his IG Stories. Known for his great musical sense and love for gossip, Karan too couldn’t help but agree with Sunny. He exclaimed, "OMG!!!!!! He did it first!!!! Sunny sir (red heart emojis)."



It seems Sunny has not only stolen Vicky's thunder but also won the approval of one of Tinseltown's biggest movers and shakers. We can only imagine the look on Vicky's face when it dawned on him that his hook step had already been pulled off by the legendary Sunny Deol almost 30 years ago!



While Sunny and Karan were having a field day on social media, Vicky Kaushal remained surprisingly tight-lipped about the whole situation. Perhaps he realized that trying to argue with the likes of Sunny Deol and Karan Johar would be a futile effort. After all, when two legends agree on something, who are we mortals to question it?



Meanwhile, 'Bad Newz' continues to create a buzz among fans. The film, directed by Anand Tiwari, promises to be a hilarious take on the complexities of heteropaternal superfecundation (look it up, we had to Google it too). Vicky and Tripti Dimri's on-screen chemistry and the catchy tunes of 'Tauba Tauba' have already won over the audience.



The film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz', which starred Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. With a talented cast and an interesting premise, "Bad Newz" will ensnare its way into cinemas on July 19, 2024.



Whereas Vicky Kaushal might have to wait for a turn, Sunny Deol seems to prove that he still has the moves and wit that can be at par with these young guns. Getting a thumbs-up from Karan Johar might just seal the deal—Sunny's claim to the 'Tauba Tauba' hook step goes uncontested.







