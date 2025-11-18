Tatsuya Nagamine, Legendary Anime Director, Dies at 53

The world of anime is mourning the passing of Director Tatsuya Nagamine, whose genius, passion, and artistry have defined some of the most iconic moments of modern animation. At only 53 years old, he left behind a legacy that millions around the world have grown up with, celebrated, and cherished.

Nagamine wasn't just a director, but a world-builder. His contributions to legendary franchises such as One Piece and Dragon Ball Super made him a creative force whose style fans could instantly recognise: vibrant, emotive, powerful. A Legacy of Landmark Works. Nagamine gave life to episodes and arcs that became landmarks throughout the fandom during his career. His major works include: One Piece: Directed multiple high-impact episodes during the Whole Cake Island arc. Served as Series Director for the Wano Country Arc, one of the most visually groundbreaking arcs in the history of anime. Helped reshape the animation tone of the series with stylised action choreography and cinematic storytelling.





Dragon Ball Super:

Led the explosive "Universe Survival Saga", home to some of the most iconic battles in the Dragon Ball franchise. Most notably, he directed the globally acclaimed film "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" (2018), lauded for its mind-blowing animation, emotional depth, and a whole new take on a character so dear to fans.





Other Works: