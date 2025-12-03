Tarantino Names Black Hawk Down the Best Film of the Century

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has crowned Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down (2001) as the greatest film of the 21st century, praising its relentless intensity and craftsmanship during an appearance on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast. Calling Scott’s directing “beyond extraordinary,” Tarantino said the film sustains emotional and visual power for its full 2-hour-45-minute runtime — something he believes modern war cinema rarely achieves.

Tarantino said his first viewing left him overwhelmed, but returning to the film over the years revealed it as a “true masterpiece” that still leaves his heart racing. The film, based on the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, earned USD 172.9 million against a USD 92 million budget and maintains a 77% critics score and 88% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

He also highlighted other standout picks: calling Toy Story 3 “almost flawless” and admitting its final moments still move him to tears. Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, ranked fourth, grew stronger with each rewatch — a film Tarantino said critics underestimated and one he believes was influenced by Japan’s Battle Royale.

His top 20 list blends massive blockbusters with cult favourites, including West Side Story (No. 20) and Cabin Fever (No. 19).

Tarantino’s Top 10 Films of the 21st Century:

Black Hawk Down — Ridley Scott Toy Story 3 — Lee Unkrich Lost in Translation — Sofia Coppola Dunkirk — Christopher Nolan There Will Be Blood — Paul Thomas Anderson Zodiac — David Fincher Unstoppable — Tony Scott Mad Max: Fury Road — George Miller Shaun of the Dead — Edgar Wright Midnight in Paris — Woody Allen

