Tarak is my best friend, says Anirudh

Music sensation Anirudh Ravichandran claims that Telugu star Jr NTR is a close friend. "We were planning to work together for quite some time but I got this opportunity with Devara. Besides he my best buddy from Hyderabad," he said at event in Chennai. "In fact, even his fans were urging NTR to team up with me on twitter and I used feel happy. I have done couple of Telugu movies but this one is special for concept of fear and my pal," he adds.

Anirudh is making waves in Kollywood with his chartbusters from Leo and Jailer bursting the charts. "His music in Devara' also received good response and his background score would be key for the action film. His background score in Leo and Jailer were goosebumps stuff and we have to see how he contributed for his big ticket Telugu movie," says a source.

The success of Devara would determine his career in Tollywood since his earlier movies like Gang Leader with Nani were relatively smaller in comparison. "He was pocketed 8 crores for his compositions and highest pay for a composer in recent times. He has to deliver at all costs," he concludes.