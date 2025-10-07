Tanmay Bhat Denies Rumours Of Being India's Richest YouTuber

Tanmay Bhat shot to fame in the early 2010s. After the Internet penetrated further and further through the decade, his popularity only grew. All India Bakchod (AIB), a content company he co-founded in 2012, became a rage. All hell broke loose, however, when AIB had to be shut down in 2019 following a major controversy involving its members.

The famous YouTuber is in the news for denying a report that recently stated that he is India's richest YouTuber with an estimated net worth running into well over Rs 650 crore. This figure stunned him so much that he publicly stated that he would be issuing YouTube memberships if he was indeed that rich. He called the estimate highly exaggerated.



However, netizens feel that Bhat is indeed super-rich even if the claimed figure is fantastical. "Even a net worth half that estimate would put him in the league of some of the most well-known actors who have been acting for decades. That shows the power of new-age media," a netizen added.

