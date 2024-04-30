Hashira Training Arc Teasers: Natsuki Hanae Shares Excitement for Demon Slayer Season 4

In an exclusive conversation with Deccan Chronicle, renowned Japanese voice artist Natsuki Hanae, the famous voice of Tanjiro in Demon Slayer, shares insights into Tanjiro's growth throughout the series. As anticipation builds for the release of Demon Slayer Season 4 on Crunchyroll on May 12th, Hanae discusses Tanjiro's development, the global appeal of the series, and teases fans with what to expect from the upcoming Hashira Training Arc.

A lot of fans think Tanjiro has grown through each of the stories from “Unwavering Resolve Arc” to “Swordsmith Village Arc”. From your point of view, in what ways do you think Tanjiro has grown?

His basic personality hasn't changed, but there are parts of him that are stronger now because of the daily training and everything he's been through. I consider that to be his growth.

In Mugen Train Arc, Tanjiro couldn't do anything when Rengoku and Akaza were in a battle. But in Entertainment District Arc, he was able to fight alongside Uzui to battle against Gyutaro and Daki. And finally, in Swordsmith Village Arc, Tanjiro could take on Hantengu, Upper Four, by himself.

I can feel that little by little, he continues to train every day, grow, and learn from the Hashira.

This time, with the support of the Indian Demon Slayer fans, we have decided to bring Demon Slayer to Mumbai as well. How did you feel when you first heard you would be taking to the stage in Mumbai?

To tell you the truth, I didn't quite know what kind of city Mumbai was, and I'd never been to India either. So the fact that I'd be on stage in Mumbai didn't really click for me when I first heard about it. I was also unsure if anime was popular in India, and how many anime fans would be there. But gradually, I learned that Japanese anime was extremely popular here, so I was looking forward to meeting the fans in India.

From your point of view, what do you think is the appeal of Demon Slayer that has become so popular around the world?

I think the biggest appeal is the theme of love for siblings and family, and the bond between friends. If I am to give you another, then I’d say it’s the dialogues of the characters. Every single line of the characters, which Gotoge-sensei thought deeply about and chose carefully, are truly refined, and there’s not even a hint of cheapness to it. They perfectly fit each character, and that’s one of the appeals of this title. When I voice Tanjiro in anime, I pay attention to the real messages and meanings that Gotoge-sensei put behind the lines and try to express them.