Tammareddy Bharadwaj's advice to Poonam Kaur?

Telugu Movie Artistes Association refrained from making any comment on actress Poonam Kaur's allegations against director Trivirkam Srinivas. However, veteran producer Tammareddy Bharadwaj, on behalf of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, said, “She should have approached the Film Chamber and filed a complaint in a special box kept in the premises,” he added.





Poonam Kaur has been criticizing Trivikram for some time. There have been some rumors about a bitter past between the director and the actress. Since then, Poonam has been making veiled criticisms of Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan on social media. However, she has refrained from discussing the matter with the media or providing specific details about the alleged incident.



Will Poonam Kaur approach members of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce to address her complaint against Trivikram, it remains to be seen.

He also disclosed that the apex trade body has created a special cell to address sexual harassment issues and she can approach them for any kind of support by not taking the name of Poonam Kaur.Earlier, amidst the controversy of Jani Master, a tweet by actress Poonam Kaur Lal targeting Trivikram Srinivas has become the talk of the town. “Had MAA taken complaint on Trivikram Srinivas, me and many wouldn’t have had the political suffering, I was rather silently ignored, I had given a call and then complaint to the heads, I want industry bigwigs to question Director Trivikram,” tweeted Poonam on her social media handle.