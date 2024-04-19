Kollywood Actors Cast Their Votes
Chennai: Kollywood superstars Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Kamal Haasan, along with other renowned personalities from the Tamil film industry, fulfilled their civic duty by casting their votes at various polling stations across Chennai today. Rajinikanth was spotted at his designated polling booth, where he cordially greeted fellow voters and posed for photographers with his inked finger.
Meanwhile, a video capturing his arrival and voting process circulated widely on social media platforms. Despite being mobbed by enthusiastic fans upon leaving the polling booth, Rajinikanth maintained his composure.
Meanwhile, a video capturing his arrival and voting process circulated widely on social media platforms. Despite being mobbed by enthusiastic fans upon leaving the polling booth, Rajinikanth maintained his composure.
Similarly, Kamal Haasan, the actor and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, exercised his franchise at his respective polling station, demonstrating his commitment to the electoral process. Vijay Sethupathi, the Tamil actor known for his roles in Bollywood films like "Farzi" and "Jawan" last year, was also observed at a polling station in Chennai, exercising his right to vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Accompanied by his wife,
As captured in an online video, Tamil superstar Vijay queued up at the polling booth. During his wait, he engaged in conversations with fellow voters before proceeding to cast his ballot.
Joining the ranks of these esteemed actors, Dhanush cast his vote early in the morning at the St Francis Xavier School on TTK Road, while Vijay Sethupathi fulfilled his duty at the Chennai High School in Kilpauk. Trisha, another prominent figure in the Tamil film industry, participated in the electoral process by voting at St Francis Xavier Middle School in Abhiramapuram.
These Tamil stars had expanded their market in two Telugu states. Rajnikanth's 'Jailer', Kamal Hassan's 'Vikram', and Vijay's 'LEO' minted gold at the Telugu box office, while Vijay Sethupathi won Telugu audience appreciation for his Telugu debut film 'Uppenna'
Joining the ranks of these esteemed actors, Dhanush cast his vote early in the morning at the St Francis Xavier School on TTK Road, while Vijay Sethupathi fulfilled his duty at the Chennai High School in Kilpauk. Trisha, another prominent figure in the Tamil film industry, participated in the electoral process by voting at St Francis Xavier Middle School in Abhiramapuram.
These Tamil stars had expanded their market in two Telugu states. Rajnikanth's 'Jailer', Kamal Hassan's 'Vikram', and Vijay's 'LEO' minted gold at the Telugu box office, while Vijay Sethupathi won Telugu audience appreciation for his Telugu debut film 'Uppenna'
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story