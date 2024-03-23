Tamil superstars' fascination for Telugu producers

It looks like Tamil superstars are fascinated with Telugu producers these days. If Tamil superstar Vijay is set to work with DVV Danayya, Suriya is working with UV Creations, while Ajith Kumar has signed a film with Mythri Movie Makers and Siva Karthikeyan is working with Telugu producer Tagore Madhu and Dil Raju has already made a blockbuster ‘Varisu’ with Vijay. Another star Dhanush has teamed up with Telugu producer Sunil Narang for 'Kubera'. “Tamil stars prefer producers who are large-hearted and risk-takers too. They are bound to rock in Kollywood riding on their entrepreneurial skills,” says producer Lagadapati Sridhar, who describes Telugu producers' move as pragmatic and rational. “With profits on movies with Telugu stars diminishing drastically, Telugu producers are looking out for greener pastures and also they are good in dishing out commercial potboilers and trying to cash on it,” he adds.

Elaborating further, he says, “Telugu producers' brand value will shoot up if they make films in varied languages and they are bound to learn a few things too. They will also know the changing taste of Tamil film viewers,” points out Sridhar.



He claims that Tamil stars are also showing interest in Telugu producers because there is a dearth of big producers in Kollywood. “Telugu producers are cash rich and could make Rs 200 or 250 crore films without batting an eyelid. Besides, there is a dearth of top-league producers in Kollywood at this moment. Telugu producers are capable of making pan-India movies and promoting them well in Bollywood too. Hence, Tamil stars would love to work with producers who have such vision and expertise,” he adds.

Actually, Lagadapati Sridhar adds, “Until Rajamouli came in, Tamil media were reluctant to give space to Telugu movies. While Telugu print and news channels cover Tamil film collections because we are big-hearted and take everyone into our fold,” he points out. He urges Kollywood and Tamil media to open up for Telugu movies. “I hope they will give more space to Telugu films since we are rocking the world right now,” he concludes.