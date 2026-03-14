Tamil Star Vishal Thanks Rajendraprasad For His Apology, Says 'Its Very Sweet Of You'

Kollywood star Vishal took to social media to share a video message, addressing the veteran actor Rajendraprasad directly.

“Greetings Rajendra Prasad Sir. On behalf of the South Indian Artistes Association and the countless fans of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, we would like to thank you,” Vishal stated. He explained that their initial reaction was driven by hurt feelings, but they appreciated Prasad’s willingness to make amends. “To err is human, but on realising your mistake, you apologised. I thank you sir. It was very, very nice and sweet of you to understand and seek an apology.”

Vishal went on to promise solidarity with the Telugu actor in the future, adding, “If somebody were to speak about you like that in future, we would definitely condemn it.” He emphasized that the sentiment wasn’t limited to the younger generation, noting that even senior figures who worked alongside the late Chief Minister, such as Saidai Duraisamy, had expressed pain over the remark. However, Prasad’s apology video brought relief. “We are thankful,” Vishal concluded, acknowledging the deep emotional connection fans still hold for MGR.

Pandem Modi star is serving as the secretary of the Nadigar Sangam and has publicly expressed his gratitude toward veteran Telugu actor.

This comes after Prasad offered a sincere apology for a recent comment he made regarding the legendary Tamil icon and former Chief Minister, M G Ramachandran at a recent event.