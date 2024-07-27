Tamil star Vishal dares producers to 'stop him'

In a statement, the TFPC added, "Based on allegations against Mr. Vishal, who served as the head of the Tamil Film Producers Council from 2017 to 2019, the Tamil Nadu government appointed a special officer in 2019. After analyzing the accounts, the auditor’s report revealed that the association’s funds were misused, resulting in a loss of approximately ₹12 crores, including ₹7.5 crores from the council’s bank deposits and ₹5 crores from the 2017-2019 income and expenditure. Despite multiple notifications to Mr. Vishal to return the misused funds, he has not responded.”Vishal, elected as the President of the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) in 2017, is now replaced. In 2023, he was succeeded by Murali Ramasamy of Sri Thenandal Films as the president of TFPC. The council has now ordered for an enquiry on Vishal for allegedly misusing the council’s funds.Countering their allegations, Vishal publicly posted a tweet aimed at the council.“Don’t u know that it is a collective decision which includes the person in your team,“Mr kathiresan” and the funds were used for the welfare works of the old/struggling members of the producer's council including providing education, medical insurance, and basic welfare during the festivals which benefited the council members and their families?Do your jobs rightly and there is so much to work for the industry. Double taxation, theater maintenance charges, and so many things are there that need to be solved. Vishal will always continue to do films. Try and stop me, all u so-called producers who haven’t and will never produce films. Think progressively.” wrote Vishal.