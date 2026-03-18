Tamil Nadu Politicians Drag in Rajinikanth, Nayan, and Trisha, Receive Flak

In what many are calling a deeply unfortunate trend, political discourse in Tamil Nadu has increasingly veered into controversial comments targeting film personalities, including top actresses and veteran star Rajinikanth.



The latest controversy involves AIADMK MP Shanmugam, who made an objectionable remark about actress Nayanthara. Reacting to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s public outreach initiative seeking people’s aspirations, Shanmugam reportedly said, “I want Nayanthara, will you fulfil my dream?”



The comment has triggered widespread backlash, with many condemning it as inappropriate and disrespectful, especially coming from an elected representative. The National Commission for Women has reportedly taken serious note of the issue.



This is not an isolated incident. Recently, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran drew criticism for his remarks involving actress Trisha Krishnan while referring to actor-turned-politician Vijay. He had controversially suggested that Vijay should “step out of Trisha’s house” to understand ground realities in the state, a statement widely condemned as inappropriate.



Meanwhile, comments made by TVK leader Adhav Arjuna about Rajinikanth have further intensified tensions. Arjuna alleged that the superstar stayed away from politics due to pressure from the DMK’s first family, a claim that sparked strong reactions across political and fan circles.



Responding to the controversy, Rajinikanth dismissed the remarks as “untrue” and thanked leaders across party lines for their support. In a brief statement, he said, “Time does not speak, but waits and answers.”



The remarks have ignited heated debates, with fans of the superstar taking to social media to express their anger, while political leaders across parties have weighed in on the issue.



Overall, the incidents have raised concerns about the tone of political discourse in Tamil Nadu, particularly the repeated targeting of women and film personalities in public statements.