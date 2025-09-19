Vijay Sethupathi, Kamal Haasan Pay Tributes to Robo Shankar

Chennai:Tamil comedy actor Robo Shankar, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here in the city, passed away on Thursday. He was 46 years old.

Robo Shankar is survived by his wife Priyanka and his daughter Indraja, who acted alongside actor Vijay in his blockbuster film 'Bigil'.



Robo Shankar, who is best known for his stellar performances in Dhanush-starrer 'Maari' , Vishal's 'Irumbu Thirai' and Vishnu Vishal's 'Vellainu Vandhutta Vellaikaran', suddenly fainted on sets during a shoot on Wednesday.



Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and other actors, directors from the Tamil film industry have expressed shock and grief on getting to know of the demise of the actor and comedian.











