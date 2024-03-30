Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dies of cardiac arrest

Hyderabad: Fortyeight-year-old actor Daniel Balaji died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday night. The actor, primarily associated with the Tamil film industry, was rushed to the hospital soon after he complained of chest pain. The sudden death stunned the Tamil film industry.

On learning about the demise, his fans and acquaintances paid tributes to the actor on social media.

Daniel Balaji began his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's unfinished 'Marudhunayagam'. Then he moved to television and acted in Radikaa Sarathkumar's 'Chithhi', where his character was named Daniel, which earning him the name Daniel Balaji.

Balaji is also known for his roles in 'Kakka Kakka' and 'Vettaiyadu Vilayadu'.