Tamil Actor Bindu Ghosh, Known for Kozhi Koovuthu, Dies at 76

Tamil film actor Bindu Ghosh, whose credits include "Kozhi Koovuthu" and "Kalathur Kannamma", died in a Chennai hospital at the age of 76.The actor, also known for her dancing skills, passed away on Sunday afternoon, said her son Shivaji.

"She died around 2 pm yesterday. She had a heart problem and kidney failure," Shivaji told PTI. The last rites took place on Monday. In a recent interview, Ghosh spoke about her health and financial struggles.

Over the years, the late actor also shared screen with Kamal Haasan, with Rajinikanth, Sivaji Ganesan, Mohan, Prabhu, and Vijayakanth.