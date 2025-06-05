Tamannaah’s New Fascination: Tackling Ghosts?

“Tamannaah is not just a beautiful face—she’s a terrific actress who isn’t afraid to take on unconventional roles,” says director Ashok Teja, who helmed Odela 2. “She slipped into the role of Lady Aghora with remarkable ease, showing immense dedication and professionalism. Her riveting performance in Odela 2 earned her widespread appreciation,” he adds.

Tamannaah also found success with the Tamil horror film ‘Chandraleka 4’, where she played a fearful housewife who must confront ghosts to save her family. “She was fabulous in the role, striking a perfect balance between vulnerability and strength,” the director praises.

Adding to her supernatural streak, Tamannaah is also starring in a horror thriller titled ‘VVAN’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood, where once again she confronts evil spirits using both brain and brawn. “It all began with her impactful role and chartbuster song in Stree 2. From there, projects have been falling into place one after the other. Perhaps it’s all a coincidence and not a calculated plan,” Ashok reasons.