Tamannaah’s Aaj Ki Raat Clocks 100 Crore Views on YouTube

Tamannaah Bhatia’s sizzling special song Aaj Ki Raat has achieved a rare milestone by clocking 1 billion views (100 crore views) on YouTube. Featuring Tamannaah as the leading attraction, the song sparked widespread discussion upon release for the glamour and screen presence she brought to the number.



Soon after its debut on YouTube, Aaj Ki Raat witnessed massive traction, garnering heavy viewership within a short span. Now, a year and a half after its release, the song has officially entered the elite club of billion-view videos on the platform. Though it was neither a prime song in the film nor considered superior to many popular item numbers in the past, Tamannaah’s magnetic presence has undoubtedly driven the song into YouTube’s history books.



Composed by Sachin–Jigar, the song continues to enjoy popularity and remains a trending hit in the Top 20 Indian music charts across major music streaming platforms.



Mumbai-born Tamannaah Bhatia made her Telugu cinema debut back in 2001 and gradually established a strong foothold in the industry. During a phase when lead roles and major blockbusters became scarce, she successfully expanded her career into Bollywood. Interestingly, it was her shift towards special appearances and item songs that brought her renewed fame and popularity.



Now hailed as the ‘item queen’ of Bollywood, Tamannaah boasts several chart-topping numbers to her credit and reportedly charges anywhere between ₹4–6 crore per item song. Notably, the horror-comedy Stree 2 (2024), starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, emerged as a massive box office success, with "Aaj Ki Raat" becoming one of its biggest highlights.



On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in Odela 2, where she impressed audiences by showcasing her action avatar as a female Aghora. She was also seen opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi in Bhola Shankar, though the film failed to strike a chord with the masses.