Tamannaah rubbishes cryptocurrency scam

Tamannaah Bhatia has strongly denied recent reports linking her to a cryptocurrency scam, refuting any involvement in the alleged Rs 2.4 crore fraud. The actress clarified that she has no connection to the matter and plans to take legal action against the spread of such misinformation.

In an official statement, Tamannaah urged the media and public to refrain from spreading baseless rumors. She stated, "It has come to my attention that rumours are being circulated alleging my involvement in cryptocurrency dealings. I request my friends in the media not to propagate any such fake, misleading, and false reports. Meanwhile, my team is looking into the matter to take appropriate action."

The actress also expressed her disappointment over the false allegations.

On Saturday, speculation arose that Tamannaah and Kajal Aggarwal might be summoned by the Puducherry police for questioning in connection with the scam.

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in Sikandar Ka Muqqadar alongside Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Sheirgill. She is set to appear next in Odela 2, a horror-thriller film which is being made in Telugu and Hindi..