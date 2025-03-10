Tamannaah set for ‘Odela 2’ Hindi promotions

MUMBAI: Amid rumours of her breakup with Vijay Varma, actress Tamannaah Bhatia is shifting her focus to promoting her much-anticipated film Odela 2, particularly among Hindi audiences. The supernatural thriller has secured a strong deal for its Hindi dubbing rights, fetching Rs 8 crores. “The film is set for release at the end of March, and with her striking look as a lady aghori already creating buzz, all she needs to do is actively promote it,” says a Hindi distributor.





Tamannaah has steadily gained traction among Hindi viewers with films like Sikandar Ka Muqaddar and Vedaa, along with her critically acclaimed performance in Lust Stories 2. She also made waves with the electrifying dance number ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Stree 2.





“A few days of promotion in Mumbai and Delhi could help her draw in non-Telugu audiences who love supernatural thrillers,” the distributor points out. He further emphasizes that Tamannaah, widely regarded as one of the best dancers in Indian cinema, is now set to showcase her acting prowess in a semi-divine role. “With Odela 2, she has the opportunity to prove that she can carry a film on her name alone,” he adds.