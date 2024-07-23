Top
Celebrity Trainer Yogesh Bhateja Reveals Tamanaah's Fitness Regime

Reshmi AR
23 July 2024
Celebrity Trainer Yogesh Bhateja Reveals Tamanaahs Fitness Regime
Tamanaah with Trainer Yogesh Bhateja (Photo by arrangement)

In an exclusive interview to Deccan Chronicle, Celebrity fitness coach, Yogesh Bhateja, gives a peek into Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness regime.

On training Tamannaah Bhatia, the specific strategies used to help her achieve her fitness goals, he says, "Training Tamannaah Bhatia over the past ten years has been a very rewarding experience. She is dedicated, strong, hardworking, and always ready to try new exercises."
He goes on to add that Tamanaah especially likes functional training, and often trains in parks or open spaces.
"Our workouts include exercises like inchworms, burpees, jumps, bear crawls, and ladder drills. To make it more challenging, we use equipment like the TRX rip trainer, TRX suspension trainer, kettlebells, sandbags, battle ropes, and slam balls. This helps her become faster, more flexible, and overall stronger."
