Tamannaah Bhatia in a new avatar

Tollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who's earned herself the title, Milk Beauty, will be seen in a new avatar in her upcoming film ‘Odela 2’. The makers unveiled a new video to introduce Tamannaah’s character from the movie. She will be seen as “Shiva Shakti” in the much-hyped movie. Tamannaah is shown in a never-seen-before look and she looks stunning. Her look has garnered eyeballs and increased the expectations on the movie.

Tammannaah has been busy with dancing numbers in films like 'Jailer' and 'Chandralekha 4' and also doing a different kind of movie in Telugu with noted director Sampath Nandi. “She has to do special numbers and also female-centric movies to extend her career in Tollywood,” says a source and adds, “Her craze and popularity are intact among Telugu filmmakers, but she needs to pick the right roles.”

The actress who delivered hits like ‘F2’, also faced flops with films like ‘Gurthunda Seethakalam’ while her role in ‘Bholaa Shankar’ too went unnoticed. "She is also exploring digital space with 'Jee Karda' and "Lust Stories 2' to expand her fan base in a new arena,” he points out.