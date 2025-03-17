Tamannaah Dreams of Portraying Sridevi on Screen

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has expressed her desire to portray the legendary Sridevi on screen, calling her "super iconic."



During an appearance at Fashion Tour, where she turned muse for designer label Bloni, Tamannaah was asked if she would ever consider playing a style icon in a biopic. Without hesitation, she named Sridevi, the beloved actress who passed away in 2018.





"It would be Sridevi ma’am. I think she was super iconic, and I’ve always admired her," Tamannaah shared.

Sridevi, often hailed as Indian cinema’s first female superstar, defied stereotypes and showcased remarkable versatility throughout her five-decade career. She left an indelible mark across multiple film industries, starring in unforgettable classics like Mr. India, Sadma, Himmatwala, Khuda Gawah, Laadla, Judaai, and English Vinglish. Her final film, Mom (2017), saw her in a powerful role as a mother seeking justice for her stepdaughter.



As for Tamannaah, she was last seen in the heist thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, directed by Neeraj Pandey, alongside Jimmy Sheirgill, Avinash Tiwary, Rajeev Mehta, and Divya Dutta. Up next, she will star in Odela 2, a Telugu supernatural thriller helmed by Ashok Teja and penned by Sampath Nandi.