Tamannaah dons never-before role, says director Ashok Teja

After impressing in glam-centric songs like ‘Kaavaala’(Jailer) and ‘Aaj Ki Raat' (Stree 2), Indian audiences are going to witness actress Tamannaah in a new avatar. “She is essaying the unique role of lady Aghora in the movie and it would be a never-before seen avatar and her character is titled Shiva Shakti in our film ‘Odela 2’, " says young director Ashoke Teja. She went in for a makeover and toned down a lot to deliver a subtle and impactful performance in a semi-divine role. “She easily slipped into the challenging role and came up with a gripping performance. She got her look and gait right and her transformation in 35 days of her work and it was mind blowing,” adds Ashok Teja.

Actually, Telugu director Sampath Nandi has worked with Tamannaah in few Telugu films including ‘Raacha’ and ‘Bengal Tiger’ and shares a great rapport with the actress. Sampath who is providing the script for ‘Odela 2’, narrated this unique character to Tamannaah. "Thankful to Sampath Nandi garu for helping us out. She immediately gave her nod since she shares good rapport with him and she came on board,” adds Ashok.

Actually, Ashok tasted massive success with ‘Odela’ and also directed its sequel ‘Odela 2’ to prove that even content-driven movies can have two parts. “We found a perfect script for the sequel and everything fell into place. We definitely have some links to the first part, yet ‘Odela 2’ would be an independent and intriguing movie on its own. Besides, few content-driven films could get sequels too,” informs Ashoke Teja.

We leant that the gripping thriller would be released in Hindi too, considering the popularity of Tamannaah in Bollywood and among Hindi film viewers. “Hindi version is very much on since the film has universal appeal and is bound to grab the attention of non-Telugu viewers since it's a perfect and new-age entertainer,’ he concludes.