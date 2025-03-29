 Top
Tamannaah Bhatia's workout sets internet on fire

29 March 2025 11:18 AM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest gym video is taking the internet by storm, proving that even the toughest workouts can have a touch of glamour.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest gym video is taking the internet by storm, proving that even the toughest workouts can have a touch of glamour. Instead of the usual exhausted gym look, the actress exuded confidence and determination, turning her intense session into a visual treat for fans.



Rocking a crisp white t-shirt and blue gym pants, Tamannaah powered through a challenging routine under the sharp supervision of her strict trainer. Even as she playfully begged for a breather, her coach kept pushing her limits. Her mix of struggle and charm made the video an instant hit, leaving fans both entertained and inspired.

What truly stood out was her ability to make fitness fun. Her lighthearted approach to an intense workout resonated with fans, reminding them that staying fit doesn’t have to be all work and no play. As anticipation builds for her upcoming film Odela 2, set to release on April 17, Tamannaah is gearing up for a powerhouse performance—both on and off the screen!


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
