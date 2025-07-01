 Top
Home » Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia's Vibrant Red Dress Is Enchanting

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
1 July 2025 12:36 PM IST

The sleeveless gown, with its deep V-neckline, highlights her elegant style.

Tamannaah Bhatias Vibrant Red Dress Is Enchanting
x
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is seen wearing a vibrant red dress with a unique design, adorned with white floral accents and white stripes that add a striking contrast.

The sleeveless gown, with its deep V-neckline, highlights her elegant style. She continues to invite the adoration of her fans!

The actress' recent cameo appearances in Bollywood include Stree 2 and Raid 2. In Telugu, she was seen in Odela 2.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
tamannaah bhatia 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X