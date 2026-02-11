Tamannaah Bhatia’s Bold Film Ragini MMS 3 Hits a Roadblock?

Tamannaah Bhatia’s much-anticipated Ragini MMS 3 has hit a major roadblock even before going on floors. According to an exclusive report by Variety India, the film has been stalled indefinitely following the sudden exit of its director.



Sahir Raza, who was initially roped in to helm the third instalment of the popular Ragini MMS franchise, has reportedly stepped away from the project due to scheduling conflicts. Raza is known for directing several OTT shows, including The Married Woman, Illegal Justice, Out of Order, and Doctor’s, and his association had generated early buzz around the film.



Industry sources reveal that the setback stems from Raza’s prior professional commitments. He is currently serving as a showrunner on a major Netflix series, and as per recent mandates, showrunners are required to be present on set on a daily basis. This obligation reportedly made it difficult for him to continue with Ragini MMS 3, leading to his exit from the project.



Backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is now said to be in a state of uncertainty. Production remains on hold until a new director is finalised, and without this crucial appointment, the makers are unable to lock a shooting schedule. While some reports suggest that a replacement director is being considered, trade sources indicate that there is currently no clarity on the matter, leaving the final production timeline undecided.



With Ragini MMS 3, the makers were planning to rebrand the franchise by shifting away from its earlier erotic tone and leaning more towards a horror and supernatural narrative. The creative change was expected to give the series a fresh appeal. Tamannaah Bhatia was signed on as the lead in September 2025 and, according to industry buzz and social media chatter, continues to remain associated with the project.



No official statement has been issued so far by either Sahir Raza or Balaji Motion Pictures regarding the delay, and the industry is closely watching for further updates.

