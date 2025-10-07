Tamannaah Bhatia Shot for Ghafoor Song in a Day Like Never Before

Tamannaah Bhatia, known for serving infectious dance tracks, is basking in the success of her latest number, Ghafoor, from The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The song marks her first collaboration with debut director Aryan Khan, and it’s receiving immense love from the audience. Recently, Tamannaah opened up about her experience of filming Ghafoor in a day, being choreographed by Farah Khan with Aryan Khan behind the camera!

“He is super clear and perceptive. His first show has gotten a lot of love. Ghafoor was a lot of fun, and we also had the luxury of Farah Khan choreographing us, and she is a genius! I shot this song in a day - I’ve never done this before. It was magic because they knew what they were shooting. I truly believe that shooting a dance song in one day is truly an ambitious feat. I think we managed it because of Farah, because of Ravivarman, the cinematographer, and Aryan Khan calling the shots!” she said.



Further, she expressed the desire to be a part of action and adventurous films. “Definitely doing something in the action space - that is something I really aspire to do. I would also like to do something that is like an adventure film. I think that genre is not really touched much, but I’d like to do something like that.”



Meanwhile, Tamannaah has proven to be the secret ingredient to cook up blockbusters. Renowned directors are betting on her to cast her in high-energy dance numbers and layered roles - and Tamannaah misses no mark to pull off both strings. Over the past few years, she has proven to be a substantial actor and skilled dancer who compels audiences to buy tickets and rush to theatres. When it comes to energetic numbers, Tamannaah is dominating the space with chartbuster hits like Aaj Ki Raat (962M+ views on YouTube), Kaavaalaa (365M+ views), Achacho (454M+ views), Ghafoor (28M+ views) and others - being the centre force of attraction in every song.



Her sincerity and grit shows off in her performance, and that’s exactly why audiences are attracted to her. As she basks in the love coming in for Ghafoor, her fans are eager to know what’s next from her!

