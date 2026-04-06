Tamannaah Bhatia, Sanjana Ganesan, Jay Shah Attend Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s Ahmedabad Concert

Ahmedabad witnessed one of the most defining evenings of the tour as over 10,000 attendees gathered at Adani Shantigram Cricket Ground for a powerful performance that blended innovation, legacy and recognition. Produced by Team Innovation and District by Zomato, the 10-city Sitar for Mental Health India Tour has been delivering sold-out shows and widespread acclaim across India.



The brimming event had celebrities like Tamannah Bhatia, Jay Shah, Sanjana Ganesan, Nina Kothari & Meena Ambani in attendance.



In a historic moment, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma was honoured with a handcrafted diamond portrait by Vipool Jepiwala, created using 11,000 diamonds over a month placing him alongside iconic figures such as Zakir Hussain and Narendra Modi to have received such a tribute.



Adding emotional depth to the evening, the sitarist and neo classical musician dressed in a custom made Mayur Girrotra paid homage to his mentor late Shri Pandit Ravi Shankar whilst performing the Tilak Kamod, ahead of his birth anniversary which falls on April 7 which resonated deeply with the audiences.



Musically, the performance spanned classical ragas, original compositions and contemporary interpretations, while the SITARA – The Next Generation Electric Sitar created by his father Sanjay Sharma once again elevated the experience, with its LED-synchronized visuals adding a striking contemporary layer to the classical performance. The concert unfolded with a meditative guided breathing session, transitioning into an intricate exploration of ragas including Bihaag, Kedar and Shyam Kalyan. Staying true to his signature fusion style, Rishab seamlessly wove together original compositions such as Shankara, Shiv Kailash, Burning Ghat and Roslyn with evocative sitar interpretations of globally loved themes like Harry Potter x Game of Thrones, alongside Bollywood favourites including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Zara Zara and Tumhi Dekho Naa. His Himachali folk track Belua added a regional texture to the evening, while the grand finale featuring Chanakya, Kautilya, Venkateswara and Tandavam, culminating in a powerful rendition of the Shiv Tandav Stotram brought the audience to its feet in a resounding standing ovation.



Following a highly successful run across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Chennai, each marked by sold-out shows and critical acclaim, Ahmedabad stands out as a landmark stop in this cultural movement.

