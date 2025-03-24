Tamannaah Bhatia on Celebrating Glamour, Divinity in Women
In a press meet for Odela 2, the actress embraces her role as a sadhvi, empowering women to celebrate their multifaceted selves
At a recent press meet for her upcoming supernatural thriller Odela 2, Tamannaah Bhatia responded to a question about her casting as a sadhvi, given her reputation as a 'milky beauty.' The actress, known for her versatile roles, delivered an empowering message on celebrating the many dimensions of femininity.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story