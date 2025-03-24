Tamannaah Bhatia on Celebrating Glamour, Divinity in Women

“You call me a milky beauty, but why assume such beauty cannot embody Shiva Shakti?” Tamannaah asked. She praised director Ashok Teja for his progressive perspective, stating, “He doesn’t view beauty as something to be ashamed of. Glamour in a woman should be celebrated. As women, we must first embrace and celebrate ourselves. Only then can we expect others to do the same. If we limit how we see ourselves, we can’t expect respect from others.”

She continued, “We have a wonderful gentleman here who sees women as divine. Divinity can be glamorous, lethal, and powerful—a woman can be all of these things and more.”

Tamannaah’s powerful words resonated deeply, emphasizing the need to recognize and honor the multifaceted nature of femininity.