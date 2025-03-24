 Top
Home » Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia on Celebrating Glamour, Divinity in Women

Entertainment
B.V.S. Prakash
24 March 2025 11:53 AM IST

In a press meet for Odela 2, the actress embraces her role as a sadhvi, empowering women to celebrate their multifaceted selves

Tamannaah Bhatia on Celebrating Glamour, Divinity in Women
x
Tamannaah Bhatia, addressing her casting as a sadhvi, highlights the beauty and power of femininity, urging women to embrace their true selves.

At a recent press meet for her upcoming supernatural thriller Odela 2, Tamannaah Bhatia responded to a question about her casting as a sadhvi, given her reputation as a 'milky beauty.' The actress, known for her versatile roles, delivered an empowering message on celebrating the many dimensions of femininity.

“You call me a milky beauty, but why assume such beauty cannot embody Shiva Shakti?” Tamannaah asked. She praised director Ashok Teja for his progressive perspective, stating, “He doesn’t view beauty as something to be ashamed of. Glamour in a woman should be celebrated. As women, we must first embrace and celebrate ourselves. Only then can we expect others to do the same. If we limit how we see ourselves, we can’t expect respect from others.”

She continued, “We have a wonderful gentleman here who sees women as divine. Divinity can be glamorous, lethal, and powerful—a woman can be all of these things and more.”

Tamannaah’s powerful words resonated deeply, emphasizing the need to recognize and honor the multifaceted nature of femininity.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Tammannah Bhatia Tammanah Sadhvi feminism Odela 2 
India 
B.V.S. Prakash
About the AuthorB.V.S. Prakash

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X