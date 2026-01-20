Tamannaah Bhatia Joins 2016 vs. 2026 Trend with Nostalgic Baahubali Throwbacks

Tamannaah Bhatia is the latest celebrity to join the viral "2016 is the new 2026" nostalgia trend, sharing several unseen throwback photos with her followers. Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah shared a series of pictures from a time when Prabhas’ Baahubali was creating waves across the country.



In her post, she provided context for each memory: "Horse riding classes for Baahubali. Practicing for a performance. Pebble and I, unwinding after a long, hectic shoot day. Celebrating with my parents during a special award function night. Getting a haircut; I thought this lilac wedge looked cool. Me at a candy shoot… smiling at all the food. This haircut was cool back in 2016. Forever in love with floral dresses… and yes, the 2016 pout. Even in a gown, odd faces are non-negotiable… red carpet or not. A photoshoot during Baahubali promotions… this pose just felt cute," she wrote.













On the career front, Tamannaah will next be seen in VVAN: Force of the Forest, a mythology-rooted thriller featuring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

The film is directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar and is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 15, 2026.

