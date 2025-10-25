Tamannaah Bhatia is Mixing a Spanish Holiday With Her Fitness Routine

Tamannaah Bhatia is proving that vacations don’t mean taking a break from fitness. Her latest workout video from Spain — shared by her trainer Siddhartha Singh — has fans floored. No filters, no fancy setups, just pure focus and raw power. She’s seen doing deep sumo squats, dumbbell drills, and outdoor sprints, all with that quiet fire in her eyes. The mirror shot says it all — this is a woman who trains like she means it. You can feel that mix of strength and serenity in every move.

What really grabbed attention was her trainer’s revelation — Tamannaah hits the gym after a 90-minute dance session. That’s next-level dedication. Most people would call it a day after that kind of rehearsal, but she pushes further. The routine itself isn’t about showy moves — it’s slow, controlled squats followed by fast, explosive sets. The kind of burn that builds not just muscle, but mental strength too.



Fans flooded the comments section with messages like “superwoman,” “beast mode,” and “motivation.” And they meant it. In a world full of shortcuts, Tamannaah’s consistency stands out. She doesn’t chase quick results — she just keeps showing up. Maybe that’s why both her body of work (and her body, period) speak volumes.



That Spain video isn’t just another viral clip — it’s a reminder that real glow-ups come from hard work, not hype. Watching her grind under the bright Spanish sun? No wonder fans said they were totally amazed.



On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in the Telugu film Odela 2, where she impressed audiences with her intense performance as a lady Aghora in this spooky thriller.

