Tamannaah Bhatia in spiritual mood
As part of celebrations of Navratri, Tamannaah Bhatia hosted a Mata Ki Chowki at her Hyderabad residence, bringing together close family and friends for a spiritual gathering. Among the attendees was her friend and fellow actress Rasha Thadani, daughter of Bollywood star Raveena Tandon. Following the puja, Tamannaah was seen joyfully dancing with her guests, a moment she later shared in a now-viral video on social media.
Dressed in a pink silk kurti, Tamannaah performed the rituals alongside her parents, Santosh and Rajni Bhatia. Her energy during the post-ceremony dance further captivated fans. While some speculated that this celebration was a promotional move for Odela 2, others saw it as a reflection of the deep connection she has developed with her character, Shiva Shakti.
Regardless of the intent, Tamannaah’s Mata Ki Chowki resonated with fans, earning praise for her authenticity and devotion. Her ability to blur the lines between reel and real life only adds to the anticipation surrounding Odela 2. Directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D. Madhu, the film is set to hit theaters on April 17, 2025, and audiences are eagerly awaiting Tamannaah’s powerful portrayal on the big screen.