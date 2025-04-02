Tamannaah Bhatia in spiritual mood

Regardless of the intent, Tamannaah’s Mata Ki Chowki resonated with fans, earning praise for her authenticity and devotion. Her ability to blur the lines between reel and real life only adds to the anticipation surrounding Odela 2. Directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D. Madhu, the film is set to hit theaters on April 17, 2025, and audiences are eagerly awaiting Tamannaah’s powerful portrayal on the big screen.