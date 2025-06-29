Tamannaah Bhatia, Hailey Bieber & More: Celebs Nailing Casual Gym Glam with Effortless Jewelry Styling

Wearing jewelry and pulling it off with flair is a talent few possess. While many celebrities are known for glamorous looks with standout accessories, incorporating jewelry into gym wear takes style to a whole new level. It’s not just about sparkle—it’s about balancing elegance with functionality. From delicate necklaces and chic chains to stackable bracelets and unique hoops, these additions elevate simple workout fits into statement looks. Celebs like Tamannaah Bhatia, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Sharvari are redefining athleisure by adding their own twist of glam. They’re truly nailing casual gym glam with effortless jewelry styling that turns heads.

Hailey Bieber



Hailey Bieber turned heads in her latest gym look, flaunting a simple white beaded chain that hugged her toned frame perfectly. Adding flair, a delicate hanging body chain ran from her sports bra to her pants, giving activewear a bold, fashion-forward twist.



Tamannaah Bhatia



Tamannaah Bhatia proved gym wear can be elegant and effortless, sporting a golden chain with a choker-like structure and a drop pendant. She paired it with a matching bracelet, perfectly complementing her beige co-ord set and sleek, pulled-back hair.



Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid elevated her gym look with a white pearl necklace featuring a striking red pendant at the center. She paired it with matching layered bracelets and rings, perfectly balancing elegance and edge in her workout aesthetic.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner brought effortless elegance to casual gym wear, sporting a layered golden chain and matching bracelet. Paired with an all-black sports top and pants, her look blended minimalism with luxe, turning workout fashion into a statement.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari redefined casual gym style by pairing her sleek black activewear with a stunning gold earring featuring a unique floral design. With her hair tied in a neat bun, the elegant jewelry stood out, adding charm and sophistication to her workout look.