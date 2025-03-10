Tamannaah Bhatia Gears Up for Odela 2 Hindi Promotions

Amid ongoing rumors about her breakup with Vijay Varma, actress Tamannaah Bhatia is shifting her focus to promoting her much-anticipated film Odela 2, particularly among Hindi audiences.

The supernatural thriller has secured an impressive ₹8 crore deal for its Hindi dubbing rights—an encouraging sign for Tamannaah’s first female-led film. “The film is set for release at the end of March. With her striking look as a lady Aghora already generating buzz, she just needs to actively promote it,” says a Hindi distributor.

Tamannaah has been steadily expanding her Bollywood presence with films like Sikandar Ka Muqaddar and Vedaa in 2024, along with her critically acclaimed performance in Lust Stories 2. She also grabbed attention with her electrifying dance number “Aaj Ki Raat” from Stree 2.

“A few days of promotion in Mumbai and Delhi could help her attract non-Telugu audiences who enjoy supernatural thrillers,” the distributor adds. Widely regarded as one of the best dancers in Indian cinema, Tamannaah is now set to showcase her acting prowess in a semi-divine role as a female Aghora. “With Odela 2, she has the chance to prove she can carry a film on her name alone,” he emphasizes.

With expectations soaring, all eyes are now on Tamannaah’s promotional strategy for Odela 2.