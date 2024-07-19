Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's Sharmajee Ki Beti tops most watched shows, films

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's first venture as a director, "Sharmajee Ki Beti," has swiftly climbed the Ormax ranks to become one of the top 5 most-viewed OTT shows and movies of the week. This ensemble piece shines a spotlight on the modern, middle-class female experience through the lens of various urban women, all sharing the last name Sharma.

Tahira shared her excitement, saying, "It's incredibly fulfilling to see 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' resonate with such a wide audience. I wanted to portray the nuanced lives of women, capturing their struggles, dreams, and resilience. The positive response affirms the power of authentic storytelling."

Apparently, 'Murder Mubarak,' 'The legend of Hanuman,' and few others have higher viewership due to the fact that they have been released months ago whereas 'Sharmajee Ki Beti,' and 'Mirzapur 3,' have garnered high viewership within few days of their release.

The film has captivated viewers with its relatable narratives and vivid portrayal of contemporary women's lives, marking an impressive debut for Tahira as a director, leaving us all wanting for more from her! Can't wait to see her spell the magic of endearing storytelling, once again!