I’m Glad I Joined When I Did: Tabu Says She Wouldn’t Debut Today

Indian cinema’s most consistent and versatile performer, Tabu, recently turned showstopper for couture maestros Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla—and unsurprisingly, she stole the show. But it was her honest reflection after the event that truly sparked conversation.

When asked whether she would consider debuting today as a Gen-Z actor in the current entertainment landscape, Tabu smiled and said, “I don’t think I’ll be entering the movies now. I’m happy I did when I did.” A simple line, but layered with meaning.

Known for her acting brilliance as well as her clarity and individuality, Tabu subtly pointed to how drastically the film industry has changed—from the pace of fame to the pressures on newcomers. She hinted that the era she entered allowed actors to grow organically, experiment freely, and discover themselves without the constant scrutiny of social media or the race for instant popularity.

The environment back then, she suggested, nurtured depth and long-term evolution—luxuries that many young actors today rarely enjoy. Now, the industry is faster, more competitive, and relentlessly demanding. Visibility often overshadows craft, and virality sometimes outruns talent.

Fans appreciated Tabu’s candour, which felt both grounded and refreshing. Throughout her career—from Maachis and Astitva to Haider, Andhadhun, and Drishyam—she has charted her own path, untouched by trends or pressure to conform. Her journey stands as a reminder of a time when storytelling was prioritized over branding.

Her comments also resurfaced conversations about the pressures faced by today’s actors—constant online scrutiny, the compulsion to maintain digital presence, and the need to build a “brand” before building a craft.

Walking the ramp in Abu Jani–Sandeep Khosla’s exquisite couture, Tabu carried not just elegance but also the wisdom of someone who has navigated the industry entirely on her own terms. Her remark underscored one truth: timing, environment, and personal evolution shape every artist’s journey—and hers, she says, is something she remains deeply grateful for.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College