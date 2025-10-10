Taambdi Chamdi Rapper Shreyas Sagvekar Drops Diwali Dance Anthem ‘Naach’

Viral rapper Shreyas Sagvekar, known for his breakout hit Taambdi Chamdi, returns with a high-energy festive banger titled ‘Naach’, the first single from his upcoming 3-track EP with acclaimed producer Mr. Doss, known for hits like Cigarette and Masoom. The full EP arrives this November. Bringing his signature energy and lyrical finesse, Shreyas teams up with Rishiraj Doss (aka Mr. Doss) on Naach, a vibrant track built on powerful rhythm and intention. From the opening line, “Visar te vichaar tu naach… Fikir naay udyachi aaj” , forget your worries and dance, it's a celebration of movement, freedom, and living in the now.

Shreyas blends confident bars with deeper meaning, rapping “Roz na roz kayna kay, ghadtache khaas”, every day brings something special. The track is driven by the infectious chant, “Naach! Naach! Naach!”, a fitting echo for Shreyas and his crew, for whom every performance is a festival. The second verse captures unstoppable energy, everyone moving in sync, rhythm in the air. Beneath it all lies a message: life isn’t perfect, but it’s complete when lived fully. For them, every day is Diwali, bursting with fire, color, and light.



Shreyas says on his new track, "Naach is about release, it’s that feeling when you stop overthinking and just move, not to impress anyone, but because you have to, but because that’s what makes you feel good.”



Mr. Doss adds, "This song is a testimony of a sound that has a local essence with a global presence. This is culture with surround sound."



Known for his fluid Marathi flow and rooted storytelling, Shreyas is part of a new wave of Indian hip-hop artists fusing local identity with global sounds. His collaboration with genre-blending producer Mr. Doss continues to push creative boundaries, delivering music that’s both grounded and forward-thinking.



Released today via Warner Music India, ‘Naach’ is now available across all major streaming platforms.

