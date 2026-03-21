Swapna Dutt Dodges Questions on Kalki 2, Keeps Fans Guessing?

At a recent Gaddar Film Awards event, Swapna Dutt, daughter of veteran producer Ashwini Dutt, chose to keep things light when quizzed about the much-awaited sequel Kalki 2.



Interacting with popular anchors Suma Kanakala and Pradeep Machiraju, she was asked the question on every fan’s mind — the release date of Kalki 2. Responding with a smile, she said, “Ask me anything except that one question,” drawing laughter from the audience and clearly indicating that the team is not ready to reveal details yet.



Joining the fun, Suma quipped that whenever they ask director Nag Ashwin about the sequel, “he gives answers only when all the planets align,” adding a humorous touch to the interaction. Swapna maintained her playful silence and moved on without divulging any information.



She later greeted several prominent personalities at the event, including Chiranjeevi, Revanth Reddy, and Kamal Haasan. Anchor Pradeep added to the banter, joking that the moment they asked about the release date, “she pushed us away like a spaceship and left.”



Meanwhile, work on the sequel is already underway. The shooting of Kalki 2 has commenced, with stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan reprising their roles as Aswathama and Supreme Yaskin respectively. Amitabh Bachchan has also expressed happiness about reuniting with Kamal Haasan after nearly four decades.



The first installment, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, turned out to be a massive success. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film impressed audiences with its unique narrative, grand visuals, and powerful performances, creating a new cinematic benchmark.



With expectations soaring high after the success of the first part, fans are eagerly waiting for official updates on Kalki 2, even as the makers continue to keep key details under wraps.

